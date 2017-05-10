Gambia: Adopt Climate Smart Agric to Combat Climate Change Menace - AU Commissioner

Ms. Correa Leonel Josefa, the African Union commissioner for Rural Economy and Agriculture has said to ensure climate change resilient, climate smart agriculture should be adopted by countries to combat the menace of climate change, which is seriously threatening our food security agendas.

Ms. Correa was speaking during the Turkey-Africa 1st Ministers' Meeting and Agribusiness Forum held in Turkey.

Ms. Correa further expressed the need for promotion of agribusiness entrepreneurship for youth and women for the purpose of job creation rather than job seeking.

This was contained in a report prepared by Assan Jallow and Bamba Banja, permanent secretaries for Agriculture and Fisheries respectively who accompanied their ministers at the forum.

During this session, the minister of Agriculture Omar A. Jallow, and head of the Gambian delegation, highlighted the potentials in agriculture, mentioning the challenges, threats as well as the investment opportunities available in their respective countries.

He thanked the president of the Republic of Turkey, His Excellency, Recep Tayip Erdogan and his people for hosting such an event.

He further called on his colleagues to honour the protocols on the free movement of goods and services, as this will create the environment to boost trade and alleviate poverty.

Minister Jallow further highlighted the investment opportunities in both agriculture and fisheries and concluded by inviting their Turkish and African partners to come and invest in The Gambia.

Representatives of FAO, UNDP, OIC and International Food Policy Research Institute amongst others made statements on what can be done to promote resilience in agriculture and end poverty between 2020-2030.