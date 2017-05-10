Gambia: SHG Graduates First Mentorship Batch

Safe Hands for Girls (SHG), a youth-based advocacy organisation recently graduated its first batch of their ongoing mentorship programme, which targets school going children in The Gambia.

The indoor training held at Young Men's Christian Association (YMCA), was geared towards educating students on their reproductive health as well as necessary skills that could be used in their day-to-day advocacy.

According to Mam Lisa Camara, one of the mentors, the training targeted 20 participants from Saint Therese's Upper Basic School and The Gambia Methodist Academy of which St. Therese's formed the majority.

"Every week, a quick recap of what was learnt is conducted, the said session is always facilitated by a volunteer of Safe Hands, after which the resource person takes over."

She indicated that the final day took a different routine, as the students were tasked to come up with plays and debates on what they have, learnt which they did successfully.

She underscored the importance of the programme, especially for the young people, saying it will give participants information on their personal wellbeing, the effects of FGM, early marriage and personal hygiene.

"This training also prepares young people to advocate on issues that affect them and their lives." she added.

Kalifa Sanyang, a participant from St: Therese's Upper Basic School, shared his experience with this reporter, acknowledging that he did not know much about FGM, public speaking and early marriage before this mentorship programme.

"But after the four weeks of this mentorship with Safe Hands for Girls, I have successfully gathered a sea of knowledge on the dealt topics. It is important for us to educate our fellow students at schools and also our parents as well as friends at home," he concluded.