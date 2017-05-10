Gambia: Ex-SG Njogu Bah Acquitted, Discharged On Office Abuse Charge

Principal Magistrate Isatou Janneh-Njie of the Banjul Magistrates' Court has acquitted and discharged Dr. Njogu Lamin Bah - a onetime secretary general, head of the Civil Service and minister of Presidential Affairs in Gambia's former government - following the submission of an application by state prosecutor; M. Jobe for the abuse of office charge to be withdrawn on Dr. Bah. Prosecutor Jobe submitted the application pursuant to Section 68(1) of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Dr. Bah was previously tried by then Principal Magistrate Momodou S. Jallow at the same court but the proceeding stopped since 2015 after Magistrate Jallow set June 22nd, the same year as judgment.

After acquitting and discharging Dr. Bah, Magistrate Janneh-Njie now ordered him to come back to the court to answer to the charge when state prosecutor Jobe informed the court that he was not sure if Dr. Bah was served with a hearing notice. He said the matter was adjourned for judgment in 2015, but a directive is now passed for its withdrawal from court.

Dr. Bah was standing trial on a single count charge of abuse of office after he appointed one Ms. Jainaba Jobarteh - a former staff at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs - as Gambia's representative to the United Nations in New York without following due procedures when he was in office as secretary general, head of the Civil Service and Minister of Presidential Affairs. He has denied this charge from the inception of the case.

A former state prosecutor; Baboucarr Drammeh, has once urged the court to convict and sentence Dr. Bah, saying the prosecution had proven its case beyond all reasonable doubt as provided by law but Dr. Bah'sdefence counsel; L.K. Mboge, in strong terms called the court to acquit and discharge his client, saying he committed no offence or crime.