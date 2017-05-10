Gambia: More Revelations in NIA 9 Trial

A second prosecution witness yesterday testified in the trial of nine former National Intelligence Agency (NIA) officials who are alleged to have being involved in the murder of Solo Sandeng while he was in state custody.

Giving his evidence before Justice Kumba Sillah-Camara at the High Court in Banjul, the witness identified himself as Omar Bojang. He said he was the director of West Coast Region at the defunct National Intelligence Agency and was previously the agency's director of Technical Services.

Mr. Bojang said being a director working directly under the 1st accused, Yankuba Badjie, who was the former NIA director general, he could not go home when Yankuba Badjie was still in office.

He told the court that sometime in April, 2016, he was in the office and went to the 1st accused to find out if he was ready to go, but found him sitting on a chair opposite his office, so he (Mr. Bojang) sat beside him.

Mr. Bojang said while he was sitting, he heard people crying and when he asked Yankuba Badjie who they were, he replied that they were the United Democratic Party (UDP) protesters. Mr. Bojang added that he told Yankuba Badjie that what was happening to those people may backfire, but he realised through Yankuba Badjie's physical expression that he was not happy with his statement.

He said Yankuba Badjie later demanded for Solo Sandeng to be brought for interrogation and when he was brought, he fell down on the ground and Yankuba Badjie asked those who brought Solo to take him under the fan at the Interrogation Unit as he must have fainted.

According to Mr. Bojang, after that Yankuba Badjie left, Mr. Bojang also left because his boss, Yankuba Badjie had gone.

During cross-examination by Yankuba Badjie's lawyer, Mene, Mr. Bojang disclosed that he went home at around 1 a.m. towards 2 a.m. He added that he did not know if the fan was meant to revive Solo Sandeng.

He said he did not have first aid experience and did not also have qualification in psychology. He further revealed that he had worked for the NIA for 25 years now. Mr. Bojang said he was only trying to save Yankuba Badjie when he told him that what was happening to the UDP suspects may backfire but he did not have any personal relations with him.

Yankuba Badjie, Louise Richards Leese Gomez, Saikou Omar Jeng, Baboucarr Sallah, Yusupha Jammeh, Haruna Susso, Tamba Mansary, Lamin Darboe and Lamin Lang Sanyang are jointly charged with distinct counts ranging from conspiracy to commit murder, murder, assault causing actual bodily harm, conspiracy to commit a misdemeanor, forgery and making documents without authority.

Hearing continues today at 12noon.