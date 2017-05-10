Gambia: Tostan-Gambia Disburses D806, 664 to Communities in Urr

Tostan-Gambia, an international NGO operating in the Upper River Region of the country, has recently disbursed a sum of D806, 664 to 30 Fula communities, who have recently completed a 3-year holistic Community Empowerment Programme (CMC) in the region.

The disbursement ceremony held at the URR Governor's Bantaba in Basse Mansajang Kunda, was attended by the community representatives, Technical Advisory Members (TAC), NGOs, local authorities including women councilors among a cross section of the community.

Speaking at the event, the deputy governor of URR, Mr. Cherno Bara Touray, said Tostan-Gambia has contributed immensely to the economic empowerment of the people of URR.

The funds provided by Tostan-Gambia, he went on, are to help the communities implement and manage their own initiative, especially on issues relating to income generating activities that would reduce rural poverty and complement the efforts of the government in poverty reduction and national development.

He thanked the NGO for their hard work and urged the communities to make the best use of the funds in addressing women's and children's poverty related issues.

On his part, the assistant national coordinator for Tostan-Gambia, Edrissa Keita, hailed the initiative, saying the disbursement of fund to the communities was in line with the Tostan's holistic approach to Community Empowerment.

He revealed that out of the total fund Tostan-Gambia disbursed, each community receives a sum of D26, 888. "This disbursement will make it a total of 4.9 million dalasi distributed to communities in URR since 2009. This is all geared towards helping communities to start sustainable income generating activities meant to improve the condition of the communities in a sustainable manner. We want to complement the efforts of the government in national development and poverty reduction," he added.

Kaddy Janneh, Women's Bureau programme officer for URR, said the provision of funds to 30 communities was another important move registered by Tostan-Gambia in URR and that it was a clear manifestation that the NGO is committed to sustainable and economic empowerment of communities.

Speaking earlier, the chief of Basse, Hammeh Minteh Kurubally and the National Women councilor for Basse, Fatoumata Jonfolo Jabbie, both thanked Tostan-Gambia for the gesture, which they said, was meant to support the economic empowerment of women and children who are more vulnerable to poverty.

Other speakers include, Lamin Kebbeh, the police gender and child welfare officer in URR, Mawdo Amadou Jallow, the regional disaster management coordinator, the vice chairman of Basse Area Council Hassan Jawo, Mr Sabally regional police commissioner for URR.