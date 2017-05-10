10 May 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Man Guilty of House Breaking, Stealing Convicted to Three Years Imprisonment

By Awa Gassama

A man tried on charges of house breaking and stealing have been found guilty by a lower court in Bundung and sentenced to 3 years imprisonment by Magistrate George.

Sulayman Jaiteh pleaded guilty to the charges when they were read to him, saying what he was charged with exactly what had transpired. He, however, pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy on him, saying he was living alone while his entire family members are in Basse.

Magistrate George sentenced Mr. Jaiteh to 3 years imprisonment on house breaking charge and one year and six months on stealing charge. He also ruled that all the sentences shall run concurrently.

