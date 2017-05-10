Gambia: Regional Meeting On Agro-Ecology, Resilience Kicks Off

Action Aid International The Gambia, Action Aid Senegal, Action Aid U.S.A. and International Secretariat yesterday opened a three-day regional meeting on agro-ecology and resilience in Banjul.

The meeting aimed at sharing experiences on work around agro-ecology and resilience in Gambia and Senegal.

Speaking at the occasion, Ifoma C. Monwuma, country director, Action Aid Senegal, stated that the project looked at climate resilience and disaster risk reduction and it supports communities to develop and prepare themselves in the area of agro- ecology and resilience.

According to her, since the start of the implementation of the project, the communities of the two countries have immensely benefited from the project.

She pointed out that the communities have learned new techniques and it has encouraged them to eat what they grow, as well encouraged exchange visits within the communities of the two countries.

She called on the participants to share the best practices of the countries implementing the project.

Omar Badji, executive director, Action Aid International -The Gambia noted that agro -ecology is a complex area and it needs strong approaches. He said the project had done a lot of work in Senegal and The Gambia and as a result of this; the project has been extended to three years. Therefore, he thanked Action Aid -International for the effective coordination of the project.

He called on the Civil Society Organisation to rise up and claim the space given to them by the government, noting that The Gambia's democratic dispensation has given civil society the conducive environment to operate. He further urged participants to take the work seriously.