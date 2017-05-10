Gambia: Nawec FC Protests Against Wrcfa's Ruling

The National Water and Electricity Company (NAWEC) Football Club is protesting against the ruling of the West Coast Regional Football Association (WCRFA), following the abandonment of their 3rd Division League match with KGH on 1st April.

The game played at the Sanna Jatta Memorial Football Field, as gathered by Observer Sports, was abandoned due to the 'unsportive behaviour' of Sainey Manneh, a registered player of KGH Football Club during the match. The player is said to have threw a ball on one of NAWEC's players, while he was on the verge of taking a corner kick. Furthermore, Sainey Manneh, as gathered by this medium, also threw a stone, which hit the right hand of NAWEC's player Omar Ndow, while he was in the field of play.

After a review of the case, the WCRFA Organising Committee bans the player from playing in the WCRFA 3rd Division League, GFF 1st and 2nd Division Leagues with a fine of D500. The Organising Committee, however, forfeited the points of that game to KGH. The decision did not gone down well with NAWEC as its team officials believed that the points should have been given to them.

According to Article 6 (22) of the WCRFA Regulation; "In all cases where the Committee is satisfied that a match was abandoned owing to the conduct of one team or its Club member (s) it shall be empowered to award the points for the match to the opponent"

"Sainey Manneh's conduct threatened the safety of NAWEC FC players as there were no securities around to call him to order. This led to the abandonment of the game about 15 minutes into the match. This was after due consultation with both the referee and match commissioner as the match commissioner stated that he cannot guarantee the safety of our players which we cannot afford to risk," NAWEC FC writes to WCRFA.

When contacted by Observer Sports, Abdou Karim Sey, president of WCRFA said the game was not abandoned by the match referee, but NAWEC who lamented the lack of security. Sey said the Organising Committee has not seen anywhere in the referee's and match commissioner's reports the claim made by NAWEC.