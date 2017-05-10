Africa: Govt. Committed to End Statelessness in Gambia, Africa

The government of The Gambia Tuesday re-echoed its commitment towards ending statelessness in The Gambia, Africa and the World at large.

Delivering a keynote address on behalf of the Gambian president at the closing of the Regional Ministerial-level Meeting on Statelessness in West Africa held in Banjul, the minister of Women's Affairs who is also overseeing the Office of the Vice President, Fatoumatta Jallow-Tambajang, stated that in cognizant of government of The Gambia's resolve to rejoin the international family to end all forms of injustices in our humanity, the government is resolutely committed to end statelessness in the country, in Africa and the world at large.

She stated that after 63 years of the adoption of the United Nations Convention on Status of Stateless Persons, subsequent human rights instruments and continuous dialogue at all levels, there are still enormous challenges to reduce this evil in the world, especially in Africa.

The root causes of statelessness taken into consideration ample research in the area, she said, is conflict ranging from political crises, civil strife and war as well as ramifications, namely, terrorism.

Minister Tambajan, who earlier welcomed all the member countries and representatives to the New Gambia, thanked Ecowas and UNHCR for choosing The Gambia, as the venue of this Second Ecowas - UNHCR Ministerial Conference on Statelessness.

Expressing the government's appreciation on behalf of President Barrow, she stated; "your honour and trust have come at a time when we need this most, because we are recovering from a difficult political situation, which would not have been solved without the support and solidarity of Ecowas, the AU and the international community."

Madam Jallow Tambajan assured the gathering of the government's commitment in joining to implement the recommendations from the conference in order to strengthen the commitment the country had made during the first conference, the roundtable meeting for the regional human rights community, including the Ecowas Court of Justice, the African Court for Human and People's Rights, which were held in 2013.

"The Gambia and its people count on its partners and stakeholders to help re-entrench the culture of human rights and the rule of law in the various layers of our governance structures," she stated.