Gambia: Assurance From Cabinet Retreat

Moving The Gambia forward in line with some of the most beautiful words of wisdom, inspiration and pledges contained in our National Anthem, becomes glaringly clearer and realistic on daily occurrences, associated with the new administration, should the just ended Cabinet Retreat pledges be effectively implemented without any reservation.

The Cabinet members have set the ball rolling towards achieving the much talked about Sustainable Development objectives of the country, through moving it from Third World country status to well developed country, compared to any such developed nation across the globe.

Their actions and promises made were reflection of a true Gambian spirit, bravery, courage and wisdom to overcome hurdles of life regardless of the circumstances and resources at our disposals. This affirmed the rare industrious, hard work and committed success stories registered by Gambians in every aspects of human activities, including all professional disciplines at both local and international levels.

The promise to preside over just, fair, transparent, accountable and non-tribal system of government in accordance with the rule of law, good-governance, democracy and respect for human rights, is just great and welcoming and also serve as a source of inspiration and hope for all stakeholders in the development of a country we proudly called homeland.

Building nations like The Gambia in this global village, has stretches far beyond rights and responsibilities of only citizens as illustrated in daily global events characterized by countries, international organizations and other interested groups standing shoulder-to-shoulder, offering support and lifting each other along the way wherever the need arises, with the objectives of making the world a better and safe place fit for our survival.

Such is the true global spirit exhibited by United Nations System in The Gambia, through coordination and organization of the cited Cabinet Retreat under review, inspired by the need for the new administration to have a firm grip of administering the affairs of a country still going through transition.

However, it's imperative and prudent for Cabinet members not to allow the said important policy document gather dust or be left unattended or implemented as promised, which could have the potentials of dashing hopes and aspirations of not only Gambians, but the globe at large, especially our partners in development.

All of us have a stake in the development of the country, either as individuals or groups and such contributions must never be clouded with doubt.