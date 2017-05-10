Gambia: Stronger PHC Service Delivery Is Associated With Better Health Care Outcomes

Dutch couples currently on a visit to The Gambia have acknowledged that strong primary health care (PHC) service delivery is indispensable in achieving better health care outcomes.

In a recent interview with the Daily Observer at the health centre at Manduar village, Anna and AadTwigt, revealed that two years ago, they sponsored the construction of a health clinic at Manduar village in Brikama South, West Coast Region.

"We are now in the country to assess the achievement of the project in the village in terms of its impacts on the community."

According to them, they spent a sum of D352, 500 to build the said health centre, and noted that the funds were generated by them and through the support of some of their friends in Holland.

Quizzed as to whether they were happy with the management of the health clinic, the couple expressed delight with what they saw at the site so far, saying the health clinic was really serving its purpose.

The centre, they went on, is now widely recognised by the community of Manduar, thanks to its stance in the said community since its inception two years ago.

The Twigts used the opportunity to commend Dominic Mendy, their Gambian counterpart, who is a native of Manduar village for the tremendous support he has been rendering to them.

Sister Josephen Sambou, nurse in-charge of LachaiRoi Health Clinic at Manduar, said the building of the clinic at the village has helped the said community tremendously, especially the women folk, who take care of the children at home.

'It is part of our future plans to construct a waiting shed for the nursing mothers, setting-up of trust fund to be named: 'Mama Anna Trust Fund', and put fix salaries for the voluntary nurses and many other incentives. The Trust "Fund will be put in place purposely to solve some of the problems confronting the clinic and other areas of concern," she added.

She commended the Dutch couple for coming to the aid of the community of Manduar and its catchment villages, thus easing their access to health service.