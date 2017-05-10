10 May 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: N80 Trillion Household Expenditure in 2016 Encouraging Amid Recession - Kale

By Francis Arinze Iloani

The household expenditure of N80 trillion recorded in 2016 was huge and indicated that Nigeria's economy remained resilient despite recession.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja during an interactive forum with commercial attaches organised by the Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), the Statistician General of the Federation, Dr. Yemi Kale, said though the poverty rate in Nigeria is estimated at 60 per cent, the 40 per cent of the nation's 180 million population that are above the poverty line is huge and also indicative that Nigeria is a good place to do business.

Kale said foreign investors, development organisations, governments and individuals need data in order to base their investment decisions on facts.

He said policies and investment plans devoid of data-driven evidence are bound to fail.

The Executive Secretary of the NIPC, Ms Yewande Sadiku, told the commercial attaches that the federal government would hold a direct investors' summit in October to discuss investments in different areas of the economy, including gas, to power projects and infrastructure.

Sadiku disclosed that 20 investors are expected at the summit from invited countries, including China, India, South Africa and many more.

Nigeria

