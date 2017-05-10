10 May 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Govt Inaugurates National Broadband Council

By Zakariyya Adaramola

The Federal Government has said the Nigerian National Broadband Council (NNBC) is to provide periodic evaluation of progress and facilitate coordination in the delivery of the National Broadband Plan.

The Minister of Communications Adebayo Shittu said this when he inaugurated the council in Abuja, according to a statement from the ministry yesterday.

Shittu said the ministry in conjunction with ICT stakeholders have identified some key challenges mitigating against infrastructure roll-out such as Right of Way (RoW) charges, Forex regime, inadequate power supply and security of installed equipment.

