10 May 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: 'Promoters Shun Upcoming Artistes'

Sophie Chese — Upcoming artiste Brighton Madzikanda has accused local promoters of concentrating on established artistes while ignoring upcoming ones. Madzikanda who uses the stage name Mabhidza has released his first singles collection comprising 11 songs.

In an interview, Madzikanda said promoters needed to give upcoming artistes a platform to showcase their talent so that they can enter the main stream entertainment. "As upcoming artistes we are facing a number of challenges and it is difficult for us to get to the top. When we release our music, we do not get airplay.

"The promoters mainly focus on those established artistes and we just remain where we were last year," he said.

Madzikanda started off as a Zimdancehall musician but later shifted to a contemporary beat that he has since named "Real Music".

He said his music was inspired by social life. "I am inspired by the day to day life, from love, poverty and anything that I come across as I relate to people from different backgrounds," he said.

The singles collection carries songs such as "Baby Wakandidisapointer", "Rairai Nhaka", "Nditariseiwo" and "Mazuva Ataidanana."

He said he was currently working on a second album after releasing his first album "Musandisiya Ndega" in 2016. "I am currently working on my second album and I am just hoping that this one will get fair play since the first one did not receive as much," he said.

Madzikanda has shared the stage with other musicians like Mostaff and Mudzoonga.

