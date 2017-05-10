South Africa: Cheetahs Name Team for Blues Tussle

Cheetahs coach Franco Smith has named his team for Friday's Super Rugby clash against the Blues in Auckland.

Smith made minor changes to the team that went down 45-41 at home against the Highlanders last weekend.

Up front, Charles Marais and Ox Nche swap places, with Marais starting at loosehead prop and Nche providing cover on the bench.

Loose forward Paul Schoeman has been sidelined with injury, with Niell Jordaan wearing the No 6 jersey.

Clinton Swart is also new to the bench.

Friday's clash at Eden Park is scheduled for 09:35 (SA time).

Teams:

Blues

15 Melani Nanai, 14 Declan O'Donnell, 13 George Moala, 12 TJ Faiane, 11 Rieko Ioane, 10 Piers Francis, 9 Augustine Pulu, 8 Akira Ioane, 7 Blake Gibson, 6 Steven Luatua, 5 Scott Scrafton, 4 Patrick Tuipulotu, 3 Charlie Faumuina, 2 James Parsons (captain), 1 Pauliasi Manu

Substitutes: 16 Hame Faiva, 17 Alex Hodgman, 18 Ofa Tu'ungafasi, 19 Gerard Cowley-Tuioti, 20 Kara Pryor, 21 Sam Nock, 22 Ihaia West, 23 Michael Collins

Cheetahs

15 Clayton Blommetjies, 14 Sergeal Petersen, 13 Francois Venter (captain), 12 William Small-Smith, 11 Raymond Rhule, 10 Fred Zeilinga, 9 Tian Meyer, 8 Henco Venter, 7 Oupa Mohoje, 6 Niell Jordaan, 5 Francois Uys, 4 Carl Wegner, 3 Tom Botha, 2 Torsten van Jaarsveld, 1 Charles Marais

Substitutes: 16 Elandre Huggett, 17 Ox Nche, 18 Johan Coetzee, 19 Armandt Koster, 20 Uzair Cassiem, 21 Shaun Venter, 22 Niel Marais, 23 Clinton Swart

Source: Sport24