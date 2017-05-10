South Africa: Water and Sanitation Accelerates Water Provision Efforts in North West

press release

The Ministerial interventions in Ngaka Modiri Molema, Tswaing, Ditsobotla, Ramotshere, Mahikeng and Ratlou municipalities is yielding positive results with the implementation of several projects in an effort to ensure adequate service delivery.

The interventions in these municipalities are being undertaken by the Department of Water and Sanitation with Sedibeng Water as the implementing agent.

Under the leadership of Ms Nomvula Monkonyane, the Minister, a process has been started to upgrade bulk water supply system, drill boreholes, upgrade groundwater network systems, construct pump houses, reticulation, bulk raising mains and the refurbishments of the water treatment works.

This is part of the efforts by the Department to improve water infrastructure so that it can be able to cater for the increasing demands of communities.

At Ratlou Local Municipality, for instance, DWS has set aside, a sum of R70 million for the Ratlou Master Plan Project. This project alone will ensure the drilling of new boreholes, erection of pump houses, refurbishing and equipping of existing boreholes, the installation of water meters, and the construction of a 35km pipeline for delivering of potable water. The pipe-jacking process has been completed, while the reservoir is 84% complete, Progress made on the construction of the 35km pipeline stands at 65%.

The Department of Water and Sanitation will continue to monitor the progress of all its projects and ensure that communities are the main beneficiaries through proper water supply. DWS also reaffirms its commitment of ensuring that every resident in the country has access to clean water as it is enshrined in the constitution.

