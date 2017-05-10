Liberia: Arrest Warrant Out for Deputy Police Chief

Elizabeth County Court in the state of New Jersey, United States has issued a Bench Warrant for the arrest of Liberia's Deputy Police Director Abraham B. Kromah for Child and Spousal support.

According to court documents, the Liberian Deputy Police Director is in default paying his Child Support in the amount of US$17,225.00 and Spousal Support to his ex-wife, Fatima Bintu Sheriff, totaling US$20,278.47 after a settlement reached between the two parties in 2011 when they officially parted ways as husband and wife.

Information confided to The New Dispensation noted that Ms. Sheriff had tried on countless occasions to settle this amicably with Director Kromah but to no avail, but he would rant at her accusing her of being a "gold digger" giving the impression that she wants to exploit him rather than he meeting up to his legal obligation as the Court ordered to pay his legal obligation for his three children and spousal support.

According to the website, the Court ordered Director Kromah to pay his ex-wife US$200.00 per month for five years but refused to abide by the Court's Order.

Director Kromah's refusal to pay his Child and Spousal Support through the Court as ordered by the Elizabeth County Court since 2011 triggered the Court to issue "Bench Warrant" for his immediate arrest.

This outlet had tried to contact Kromah for comment on the Warrant for his arrest but to no avail, according to local Liberian newspaper reports.

According to the website, Director Kromah commented as saying his lawyer in the United States is handling the matter, and as of this publication, sources close to his ex-wife and the family say, they have not received communication from the court that Director Kromah had contacted the court through his Lawyer on the matter and the "Bench Warrant" for his arrest is still active, meaning should he enters the United States, he would immediately be arrested, handcuffed and sent to jail and arraigned before the Elizabeth County Court.