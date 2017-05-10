Liberia: Writ of Elections Out

The Clerk of Writ at the National Elections Commission has issued the 'writ of elections' on elections magistrates across the country.

At a program on Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at NEC Headquarters in Sinkor, the Clerk of Writ mandates all magistrates to go on with the conduct of the October 2017 Elections.

The Clerk of Writ acted on instruction from NEC Chairman Cllr. Jerome Kokoyah in keeping with Chapter 4, Section 4.3 (2) of the new Elections Law of Liberia, which provides that election writ be issued 90 days prior to the holding of election.

The issuance of the writ of elections attracted representatives of several political parties and civil society groups.

Cllr. Kokoyah said the writ of election signifies two important things in the electioneering process because it serves as a directive to the 19 election magistrates to proceed with the conduct of the elections. The writ also indicates that the electoral process is transitioning from pre-election to the actual election.

He noted that apart from the exhibition of the voter roll, which takes place on June 12-17, 2017, the next important activity in keeping with the electoral timeline is the nomination of candidates from June 19-July 11, 2017.

Cllr. Kokoyah called on all employees of NEC to take their assignments very serious, because according to him, "we have entered the actual electoral process."

He assured the public that NEC is committed to organizing transparent and fair elections and encourages all citizens, who registered during the 2017 voter registration exercise to participate in the forthcoming exhibition process, which is expected to take place on June 12-17, 2017.

The NEC Boss asked all stakeholders including political parties, civil society organizations, the media and international partners to get actively involved in the electoral process.