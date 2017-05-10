10 May 2017

The NEWS (Monrovia)

Liberia: Ngafuan to Endorse Boakai

Former Foreign Minister Augustine Ngafuan had a unique way to end his ambition for the Liberian presidency. He didn't have to call an elaborate political gathering, but he simply declared publicly that he would not seek the presidency any further.

Ngafuan is revered at home and in the Foreign Service for his stance on issues, and some Liberians believe that he would be an appropriate choice for the presidency.

Now his quest for the presidency has ended, but Ngafuan still thinks he must pledge his support to a candidate. Notwithstanding, there are reports that the former foreign minister has made a decision to endorse Vice President Joseph Boakai.

Ngafuan was one of few government officials, who resigned his job as foreign minister to contest the election.

On October 10, 2015, he left the Unity Party-led government to seek the office of president; a journey which he says must be abandoned for some political reasons.

It can be recalled, when he announced his resignation from the ruling party government, Ngafuan said there would be alignment and realignment during the political season with various stakeholders, and would be an active and a formidable force in the body politics of the country.

Now, it would seem the former Foreign Minister has been engaged in a series of political discussions with various stakeholders.

According to reports, Ngafuan is expected to make a public declaration about his decision to support Joseph Boakai, the ruling party candidate in the October elections.

It can be recalled on November 18, 2016, he joined a little known Victory for Change headed by Cllr. Marcus Jones, who was barred by the Supreme Court of Liberia from practicing law in the country. However, Ngafuan did not see his way through in the party which forced him to leave the party.

