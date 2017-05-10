10 May 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Specman Set for Blitzboks Milestone

Speedster Rosko Specman will play his 100th match for the Blitzboks in this week's edition of the Paris Sevens.

Specman goes into the tournament with 99 caps to his name, and he will be expected to bring up his century in South Africa's first match of the competition when they take on Scotland on Saturday.

Specman, a former wing for the Sharks and Pumas at Currie Cup level, has been a part of the South African Sevens set-up since 2014.

He was also a member of the 12-man squad that won bronze at last year's Rio Olympics.

The Blitzboks go into the France tournament 25 points ahead of Fiji and they can win the entire 2016/17 World Rugby Sevens Series if they win or finish as runner-up at Stade Jean-Bouin.

They are grouped alongside Scotland, Canada and Japan in Pool A.

