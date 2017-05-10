Gambia: Central Bank Governor, Three Others Removed

Amadou Colley, governor of the Central Bank of The Gambia, as well as his first and second deputy governors, Basiru Njai and Oumie Savage-Samba, respectively, have had their services at the bank terminated, sources said.

Ousainou Corr, the bank's director of finance, has also been removed, all with immediate effect.

Mr Colley, in an interview with The Point, confirmed the story.

He said: "Each of us received a letter of termination of services yesterday and the termination is with immediate effect. No reason is given to us.

"I am honoured to have the opportunity to serve my country for 30 years in various capacities. I am proud to say we did our best to salvage the economy and the monetary system of the country. We had experiences of serious challenges but we did our best to confront them.

"I thank my staff at the bank, the staff of the Ministry of Finance, and the staff of the commercial banks for a good working relation throughout my tenure. I wish the new team success."

Meanwhile, Bakary Jammeh, who works at the central bank Economic Research Department, has been appointed the new governor of the bank.