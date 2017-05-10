Nigeria: Bauchi Police Commissioner Denies Walking Out On Governor Abubakar

Bauchi — Bauchi State Police Command has debunked rumours going round that the State Commissioner of Police walked out on Governor Abubakar during a meeting over Speaker ‎Yakubu Dogara's visit.

A statement by the Command's spokesperson, SP Haruna Mohammed stated that the publication is the figment of the imagination of its writers.

According to the statement, the write up was probably orchestrated by some elements that are not happy with the peace being enjoyed in the state.

"The attention of the Bauchi State Police Command has been drawn to publication in the social media that the Commissioner of Police, CP Garba Baba Umar walked out on His Excellency the Executive Governor of Bauchi State Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar ESQ during a Security Council meeting at the Government House Bauchi.

"For the avoidance of doubt, the Commissioner of Police has enjoyed and is still enjoying an excellent working relationship with His Excellency .The Commissioner of Police remains absolutely loyal to His Excellency who is undoubtedly the Chief Security Officer of the State.

"Only recently, His Excellency the Executive Governor of Bauchi State granted an interview with Security watch crew where he commended the Commissioner of Police for his efforts in promoting safety and Security in the State Since he assumed duty in the State, "the statement added.

The Command therefore urged members of the public to disregard the rumour which it said are aimed at creating acrimony between the Bauchi State Commissioner of Police and governor Abubakar.