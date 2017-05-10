Nigeria: President Emmanuel Macron

editorial

After a bitter and divisive campaign that had France and most of Europe on edge, centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron won the second round of France's presidential election last Sunday. He defeated the far-right candidate Marine Le Pen of the National Front by 65.7% to Le Pen's 34.3% of the votes.

Born on December 21, 1977 in the northern city of Amiens in Somme, President-elect Macron is the youngest person to be elected president in France's history and the youngest French leader since Napoleon Bonaparte.

Macron attended Paris Naterre University where he studied philosophy and has a Masters of Public Affairs degree from Sciences Po. He also graduated from the Ecole Nationale D'administration (ENA) in 2004. He was an investment banker at Rothschild & Cie Banque and served as Deputy Secretary-General under Francois Holland's first government in 2012. He was appointed Minister of Economy, Industry and Digital Affairs in 2014 and resigned in August last year. Though he was a member of the Socialist Party (PS) from 2006-2009, Macron announced last November that he would run for presidency under the banner of En Marche! i.e. Forward, a centrist political movement that he founded in April last year.

He finished tops in the first round of the election on April 23 2017. Macron campaigned for closer European cooperation, spoke against policies targeting religious minorities, and he also spoke about reducing corporate and wealth taxes and reducing public spending. His opponent the 48-year-old Marine Le Pen campaigned against the European Union [EU], against immigration and against Islam, blaming the three for everything wrong with France. She said she would hold a referendum on EU membership within six months and cut immigration to no more than 10,000 people. She said mass immigration caused by globalization left French people feeling "dispossessed" of their country. She also said "Islamic fundamentalism is attacking us at home." Eleven million Frenchmen and women voted for her last Sunday.

In his victory speech Macron spoke on national unity, saying the task ahead was huge and would need the commitment of all French, while saying that "France will be on the front in the fight against terrorism." Parliamentary elections are due in a few weeks' time and Macron needs a victory there to form a stable government. Most European and other world leaders breathed a sigh of relief with Macron's victory. It brought to a halt fears that ultra-right wing populists will take over power in many Western nations following Donald Trump's victory in the US last November. If Le Pen had won and pulled France out of the EU, it could have spelt an end to the EU, France and Germany being its remaining key members after Britain's exit. German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in a congratulatory message that Macron's victory was victory for a strong, united Europe.

This French election also generated great interest in Africa, which has many countries psychologically and economically linked to France due to a colonial history. The fate of millions of people of African descent living in France was also a factor in our interest. Nigerians also paid attention to the French election, surrounded as we are by Francophone countries. France has played an important role in the fight against Boko Haram and has supported our neighbours to fully cooperate in the war. Apart from that, France is also an important trading partner of Nigeria and we have other warm cultural and political ties which could have been threatened if Le Pen had won the French presidency.

The French elections hold many other lessons for Nigeria in democratic practice. Elimination of godfathers and money and the rigorous focus on issues was a big lesson, as was the lesson of a very young man emerging victorious. In Nigeria, Macron is not even qualified to contest for president because he is under 40. He was also not backed by any major political party. We look forward to better relations with France under its youthful, centrist new president.