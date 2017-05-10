Nigeria, Egypt Make Doubles List At ITTF World Championship

Lagos — Nigeria and Egypt have been included in the seeding list of doubles event of the 2017 International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) World Championships which serves off on May 29 in Dusseldorf.

The two countries, regarded as Africa's superpower in the sport confirmed their ratings in the continent as the two nations have been included in the men's doubles, women's doubles and mixed doubles.

The table tennis ruling body said, events like 2015 World Championships, 2016 ITTF-European Championships, 2016 ITTF-Oceania Championships, 2017 ITTF-Asian Championships, 2016 ITTF-African Championships and 2016 ITTF-Latin American Championships count for the doubles seeding for 2017 World Championships.

In the 32 pairs seeded in the men's doubles, Nigeria's duo of Aruna Quadri and Olajide Omotayo are the Africa's highest ranked men's doubles occupying 22 while Egypt's El-Sayed Lashin and Ahmed Saleh are seeded 26th.

In the women's doubles seeding, Africa champion - Egypt's Yousra Helmy and Dina Meshref are rated 19 while Nigeria's Olufunke Oshonaike and Cameroun's Sarah Hanffou are 32nd in the seeding list.

Unlike in the men and women doubles which have players from Nigeria and Egypt, in the mixed doubles, three African teams were seeded.

African mixed doubles champion - Egypt's Omar Assar and Dina Meshref are seeded 12 while Nigeria's Segun Toriola and Olufunke Oshonaike are rated 18 with Egypt's duo of Mohamed El-Beali and Yousra Helmy are 22 with the Algeria's duo of Sami Kherouf and Lynda Loghraibi rated 32 in the seeding list.

Meanwhile, Japan's Masataka Morizono and Yuya Oshima are named as the top seeds in the men's doubles event at the 2017 World Championships which serves off on May 29 in Dusseldorf.