Nigeria: President's Health Challenge Should Not Be Celebrated - Cleric

Pastor Dapo Adekunle of Dominion of Christ Chapel, Olunlade, Ilorin, has called on Nigerians to intercede through prayers for President Muhammadu Buhari, following his trip to London on Sunday for medical consultation.

Adekunle who spoke in Ilorin on Wednesday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), described prayer as the only key to boost Buhari's health condition and the economy of the country.

The religious leader also admonished Nigerians not to wish the President dead, but pray for his good health .

"Mr President's health challenge should not be celebrated because it could be anybody.

"Through one voice, be you Christian or Muslim we can seek for God's intervention to grant him a perfect health status again.

"We need to put our political differences aside and stop celebrating his health challenges.

"We should raise our voice and pray for his quick recovery and the good of the nation. Pray for him to return back safely.

"Prayer and hard work are the key to perfection. Nigerians must pray and work hard to restore the lost glory of a great nation.

"I believe we will surely get there and become the envy of the world," he said.

The cleric, however, called on political office holders and people at the helms of affairs of the country to be God-fearing and listen to the cry of the masses.

NAN