9 May 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Suspected Smuggler Killed in Gun Duel With Customs Operatives

Personnel of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operations Unit, Ikeja, on Tuesday killed a suspected smuggler at Sango-Ota, Ogun.

Confirming the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on telephone, the Ogun Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Bimbola Oyeyemi, said the suspected smuggler was killed during a gun duel.

Oyeyemi said that officers of the NCS had intercepted some smugglers at the toll gate in Ota.

They, however, resisted arrest and opened fire and in the exchange, the yet to be identified man was killed.

"There was a gun fire between the officials of the NCS and the smugglers at the toll-gate, Ota, Ogun, that brought about the death of one of the smugglers," he said.

The spokesman said that the police had, however, restored peace in the area and prevented loss of innocent lives.

He said that the police had started investigation into the incident.

NAN

