Nigeria: For the Ideal Political Party

opinion

At this point in the quest for a stable and development-oriented democratic dispensation in Nigeria we must confront the demons haunting the process with a strong determination to move forward without recurring hitches. Since democracy has proved to be sustainable and progressive enough to be the most acceptable system of government across the world, our problems with the system must be peculiar to us.

In fact, our latest failure to derive the dividends associated with democracy, particularly the delivery of good governance driven by the expressed aspirations of the majority of citizens, has exposed the culpability of practitioners and the institutions beyond any doubts.

The most pressing problems negating our democratic endeavours can be narrowed down to the entrenchment of human weaknesses into the implementation of democratic processes. Politicians have demonstrated an inherent incapability to rise above sentiments of ethnicity, religion and winner-takes-all in navigating the democratic course, notwithstanding their oath of office and the legitimate democratic rights of the electorate. It is therefore hardly surprising that the political parties are only different in name but indistinguishable in the conduct of their affairs and adherence to any ideological principles.

The APC which achieved a remarkable election victory that evicted the ruling party from the corridors of power and took control of the government was deplorably incapable of managing its triumph to galvanize the polity for what could have been a popular revolution for national renaissance and reform.

The euphoric bandwagon of "progressive alliance" on which the politicians rode to power collapsed into a cacophony of contending interests as soon as the reins of power got into their hands. It was now each ally for itself in the scramble for the crumbs. Meanwhile, the beleaguered executives pander to the incumbency of the Presidency rather than anchoring the unity of the party and building the common structure the emergency alliance sorely needs.

On the other hand, the PDP whose defeat symbolized everything wrong with our version of party politics, disintegrated further in a feud over control of its enviable and incomparable nation-wide structure. Uncompromising egos and irreconcilable vested interests worked against a political solution and pushed the dispute to the law courts where lawyers and judges took turns to deepen the divides.

With that, hopes that a defeated ruling party would transform into a formidable opposition to check the excesses of a cabal-controlled APC faded away, leaving Nigerians in a limbo of zero-party democracy that could threaten the fast approaching 2019 elections.

In such a desperate situation, there is no practical alternative to the formation of new parties but the challenge is to avoid an old-wine-new-bottle syndrome that can only accelerate a return to square one. Any party formation process that is driven by the personality cult culture of Nigerian politics is dead on arrival

Ditto for the money-bag stake-holding casino model, where the highest bidder "owns" the party. For any party to be truly new in the context of avoiding the ills of the past and ensuring a genuine redirection of our democracy towards the promised land, the formation process must focus on introducing constitutional control into broad-based mass membership platforms.

Among the important provisions that a new generation of parties must stipulate in their constitution is a firm formula for distribution of appointments in the party and the government.

Specifically, the ideal new party must be futuristic by affirmative action in favour of youths, women and the disabled who have for too long been marginalized despite their strategic significance in the electioneering process. The future belongs to youths but this can only be meaningful if they are given the right to participate in the leadership of the political process as a means of preparing them adequately for tomorrow's responsibilities. The cause of women and the disabled is best pursued and protected by being adequately represented.

Another issue that must not be left to the discretion of party leaders but categorically incorporated into the party constitution is the adoption of direct primaries for all nomination/election processes. For the avoidance of doubt the membership of everyone should count in determining nominees and candidatures as the best guarantee of popular participation and inculcation of sense of belonging among party members. An end must be brought to the hijacking of decision-making and nomination for appointments and elective offices by party leaders, caucuses and godfathers to the detriment of internal democracy in the parties.

No less critical is the issue of party funding. If money bags are to be kept at bay effectively, their domination of party finances and consequent overriding influence on party decisions can best be curbed by prioritizing payment of registration and membership dues as a major financial resource of the party. Members who pay their fees and dues are more confident and concerned about their membership rights and influence on the affairs of the party than "rented" crowds. Government funding should also stop.

These are by no means the only issues that should get top priority in the constitution of new parties but they represent the most promising features to look out for in determining the extent of departure from the ills of the past and the prospects for moving Nigeria out of the woods of a doomed democracy we find ourselves today.

Gwazuwang wrote this piece from Abuja