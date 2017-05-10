South Africa: End of an Era - Johnny Clegg, Pioneer and National Treasure, Bid Farewell to Fans

analysis

When a young white immigrant, Johnny Clegg, and a black migrant worker, Sipho Mchunu, first began collaborating musically in apartheid South Africa in the 1970s, the then government, desperate to keep black and white South Africans apart and culturally cauterised, regarded Clegg's work as "an insult to the Zulu and their culture". So powerful was the music and idea of Juluka (Clegg and Mchunu's first band) that it was regarded as a threat to racial division. Clegg, who is now 63, was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2015, and is embarking on a final farewell autobiographical world tour before he retires from public life. Clegg's contribution to creating a new vision of South Africa - as a musician, songwriter, anthropologist and activist - will belong to the ages. By MARIANNE THAMM.

Forget, for an instant, the music and the dancing.

In 2010 Johnny Clegg embarked on a remarkable journey across and through South Africa, its deepest valleys and highest mountains, its remotest enclaves, to interview over 400 artists and to bring their stories into public view. The result was the brilliant 13-part SABC 2 documentary, titled A Country Imagined with Harriet Gavshon as its executive producer.

Clegg is the ideal...