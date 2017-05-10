Nigeria: N-Power Pays Bauchi Volunteers N447million in Five Months

Bauchi — Special Assistant to Bauchi governor on Development Partners, Mansur Manu Soro, has revealed that with the payment of N-Power Volunteer Corps (NPVCs) monthly stipends covering December 2016 to April 2017, the Social Investment programmes have so far injected the sum of N447,280,000 into the state's economy.

He disclosed this at an interactive session between the NPVCs and the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on Job Creation, Mr. Afolabi Imakwuede, in Bauchi on Wednesday.

Soro said the state has a total of 42,617 applicants and is among the three best states in the country due to the massive mobilisation and the facilitation of free registration of applicants by Governor Mohammed Abubakar.

"In collaboration with institutional partners, we have recorded a successful deployment of 4,834 NPVCs to various places of primary assignment across the lengths and breadths of Bauchi state as one of the key economic policies of the President Muhammadu Buhari's administration and the instrument through which the present economic recession is being addressed, "he said.

Soro therefore enjoined the NPVCs to furnish the federal government's delegation with all the necessary information needed on the N-Power activities in the state.

In his remark, Imakwuede commended the state government for providing office accommodation, running costs and other incentives.

He called on the NPVCs to remain committed to their N-Power job postings and also urged Nigerian youths to embrace President Buhari's employment generation programmes which were designed to reduce unemployment.