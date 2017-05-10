Nigeria: IDB to Help Commercialise Nigeria's Research Findings - Minister

Islamic Development Bank (IDB) has commenced the process of facilitating the commercialization of Nigerian research findings.

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu disclosed this in Abuja yesterday while addressing a World Press Conference on his recent trip to Saudi Arabia, Portugal and United State of America.

According to the Minister, IDB will help in the commercialization of research findings produced by research institutes in Nigeria and also help create jobs opportunity in the country. He noted that commercialization will lead to the local production of all what the nation needs.

"We believe that the lack of promoting Nigeria products can be achieved by producing all our goods locally", he added.

Dr. Onu stated that Islamic Development Bank will use their resources to assist Nigeria to tackle food insecurity in the country.