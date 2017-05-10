10 May 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: IDB to Help Commercialise Nigeria's Research Findings - Minister

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Zakariyya Adaramola

Islamic Development Bank (IDB) has commenced the process of facilitating the commercialization of Nigerian research findings.

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu disclosed this in Abuja yesterday while addressing a World Press Conference on his recent trip to Saudi Arabia, Portugal and United State of America.

According to the Minister, IDB will help in the commercialization of research findings produced by research institutes in Nigeria and also help create jobs opportunity in the country. He noted that commercialization will lead to the local production of all what the nation needs.

"We believe that the lack of promoting Nigeria products can be achieved by producing all our goods locally", he added.

Dr. Onu stated that Islamic Development Bank will use their resources to assist Nigeria to tackle food insecurity in the country.

Nigeria

Bayelsa Community Takes Agip's ENI to Italian Court, Seeks Compensation for Oil Spill

The coastal community of Ikebiri in Southern Ijaw Local Council Area of Bayelsa State has taken ENI, the parent company… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.