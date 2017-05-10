Nigeria: N15 Billion NIA Fund - Oke, Monguno to Face Reps

A House of Representatives panel yesterday gave the suspended Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ayo Oke 24 hours to appear before it.

The panel seeks explanation over the N15 billion recovered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) at Osborne Towers, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The committee on National Security and Intelligence, chaired by Aminu Sani Jaji (APC, Zamfara) also invited the National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno; acting chairman of EFCC, Ibrahim Magu and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Godwin Emefiele, to appear before it today.

The committee's action followed failure by the officials, especially the suspended NIA boss, to appear before it yesterday after they were invited.

Jaji said the committee resolved that Oke would appear by 12.noon today, while Emefiele is to appear at 2.pm as Magu and Monguno would interact with the panel by 3.pm and 4.pm respectively.

The panel said it has already received useful information from Nigerians on the amount recovered at the Osborne Towers, which comprised $43.4 million, £27,800 and N23.2 million.

Rising from a meeting yesterday, the lawmaker said; "This is the law of the land, and we have to respect the constituted authorities like the National Assembly."

Our correspondent reports that the House had last week passed a motion to investigate the matter and mandated the committee to report back within one week.