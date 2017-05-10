Nigeria: Osun 2018 - Muslim Scholars Appeal to Imams

Osogbo — Muslim scholars in Osun have cautioned imams in the state to refrain from making inciting statements, especially now that the political atmosphere is gathering momentum ahead of next year's governorship election.

Speaking at the Osogbo Central Mosque during a seminar organised by the Association of Youths and Ulama'u (AYU), for imams drawn from different parts of the state, the Mufasir of Osogbo and facilitator of the seminar, Sheikh Maruf Isola Olawale, appealed to the imams to shun sentiments and always focus their preaching on genuine issues.

Sheikh Maruf explained that the seminar was designed to guide the imams and Muslim clerics on the best way to promote and propagate Islam in the most appropriate manner, as practiced by Prophet Muhammad (SAW), without infringing on the rights of other people.

He admonished the imams to refrain from preaching what could trigger crises and disturb the peace enjoyed in the state.

Specifically, Sheikh Isola said imams must be careful in making political comments during their sermon, saying majority of their followers could take their words as direct order.

According to him, "It has become necessary for us to be proactive and guard against any action or utterance that may cause crisis in this state, as we are approaching the 2018 governorship election, political gladiators are already warming up with their antics and intrigues."

He also commended Governor Rauf Aregbesola for his developmental strides in the state, and prayed that God would provide another prudent person to continue from where the governor will stop.