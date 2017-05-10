10 May 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Osun 2018 - Muslim Scholars Appeal to Imams

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Hameed Oyegbade

Osogbo — Muslim scholars in Osun have cautioned imams in the state to refrain from making inciting statements, especially now that the political atmosphere is gathering momentum ahead of next year's governorship election.

Speaking at the Osogbo Central Mosque during a seminar organised by the Association of Youths and Ulama'u (AYU), for imams drawn from different parts of the state, the Mufasir of Osogbo and facilitator of the seminar, Sheikh Maruf Isola Olawale, appealed to the imams to shun sentiments and always focus their preaching on genuine issues.

Sheikh Maruf explained that the seminar was designed to guide the imams and Muslim clerics on the best way to promote and propagate Islam in the most appropriate manner, as practiced by Prophet Muhammad (SAW), without infringing on the rights of other people.

He admonished the imams to refrain from preaching what could trigger crises and disturb the peace enjoyed in the state.

Specifically, Sheikh Isola said imams must be careful in making political comments during their sermon, saying majority of their followers could take their words as direct order.

According to him, "It has become necessary for us to be proactive and guard against any action or utterance that may cause crisis in this state, as we are approaching the 2018 governorship election, political gladiators are already warming up with their antics and intrigues."

He also commended Governor Rauf Aregbesola for his developmental strides in the state, and prayed that God would provide another prudent person to continue from where the governor will stop.

Nigeria

Bayelsa Community Takes Agip's ENI to Italian Court, Seeks Compensation for Oil Spill

The coastal community of Ikebiri in Southern Ijaw Local Council Area of Bayelsa State has taken ENI, the parent company… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.