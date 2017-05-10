10 May 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Desperate Times, Desperate Measures - Lobby Groups Approach Concourt to Remove Zuma

Photo: GCIS
President Jacob Zuma.
In what some might view as an unusual legal long shot, the Helen Suzman Foundation and My Vote Counts have approached the Constitutional Court directly requesting Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng to exercise the court's jurisdiction "as the ultimate custodian of the Constitution" to hear a matter seeking to have President Jacob Zuma removed from office. The lobby groups argue this has become urgent and necessary as South Africa is "in crisis" and the National Assembly has consistently failed to hold the President to account. President Zuma's recent cabinet reshuffle which "immediately resulted in the downgrading of South Africa" by international ratings agencies is cited as one of the key reasons for the application. By MARIANNE THAMM.

In his founding affidavit filed with the court on Wednesday, HSF director, Francis Antonie, argues that as the ConCourt had previously held that the President "is a constitutional being by design, a national pathfinder, the quintessential commander-in-chief of State Affairs and the personification of this nation's constitutional project", the President's recent conduct, including the reshuffling of the cabinet, "are clear grounds to warrant the removal of the President and the exercise of power in Section 89 (1)".

This, argue HSF and MVC, has become...

