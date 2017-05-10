analysis

The Springboks have been drawn in a tough group and will face the All Blacks in the pool stages of the Rugby World Cup for the first time ever. By ANTOINETTE MULLER.

The draw for the 2019 Rugby World Cup saw South Africa and New Zealand drawn against each other in Pool B. Also in the pool are Italy, another team from Africa yet to be determined and a repechage winner. It is the first time that the All Blacks and the Springboks meet as early as the group stages.

The eight remaining teams will be determined through a continental qualification process by the end of November 2018.

The format of the quarter-finals has not been determined yet, but assuming it works the same as the 2015 edition of the tournament, South Africa will play the winners of Pool A, should they finish as runners up in their group. If by some miracle the Boks manage to top their group, they will play the winners of Group A.

It is the first time in the history of the tournament that it will be played on "neutral ground" for the top Test nations. While Japan has been steadily improving - and...