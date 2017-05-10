South Africa: PSL Promotion Playoff Fixture Dates Announced

The dates for the 2016/17 Promotional playoffs have been confirmed by the Premier Soccer League with the first fixture scheduled for May 31, 2017.

The last fixture will be played on June 17, 2017.

The League has also confirmed that the Promotion playoff draw will be conducted next week, Tuesday, May 16, at the Premier Soccer League offices at 12:30 - a day after the last game of the National First Division (NFD).

The Promotion playoffs are contested by three clubs, namely, the clubs that finish second and third in the National First Division and the club that finishes 15th (second last) in the Absa Premiership.

The playoffs are contested in a league format (three points for a win) on a home and away basis.

Dates for the Promotion playoffs:

Wednesday, May 31

Saturday, June 3

Wednesday, June 7

Saturday, June 10

Wednesday, June 14

Saturday, June 17

