Photo: SABC

Hlaudi Motsoeneng (file photo).

Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng's disciplinary hearing, stemming from the findings former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela made against him, is set to start next Wednesday.

There would also be a parallel disciplinary process relating to his press conference on April 19, Khanyisile Kweyama, chairperson of the interim SABC board, told Parliament's portfolio committee on communications on Wednesday.

A hearing would have taken place last week, but was postponed at the request of Motsoeneng's attorneys due to his "ill health".

The other disciplinary hearing follows the Western Cape High Court's dismissal of Motsoeneng's request for leave to appeal in February.

The Democratic Alliance applied to have Motsoeneng's appointment as group executive for corporate affairs set aside.

Irrational appointment

The court ruled in December that he could not go to work in any capacity at the SABC, pending the findings of a new disciplinary inquiry or a court review of parts of Madonsela's report on his conduct, which was released in February 2014.

Motsoeneng was removed as chief operating officer after the Supreme Court of Appeal in September rejected his bid to appeal the Western Cape High Court's November 2015 ruling declaring his appointment irrational and setting it aside.

Madonsela found that he lied about his qualifications, that he purged the SABC of staff, promoted staff and raised salaries, including his own, without having followed procedures.

Kweyama told the committee these findings would form the basis of the charges against Motsoeneng and form the subject of a Special Investigating Unit probe.

The SABC board decided to rescind the review of Madonsela's report that the broadcaster had sought.

In addition, it reviewed the judge and prosecutor the SABC had appointed for Motsoeneng's disciplinary hearing and appointed different people.

Kweyama, joined by fellow interim board members Mathatha Tsedu, Febe Potgieter-Gqubule and John Matisonn, and acting CEO and CFO James Aguma updated the committee on the interim board's progress since it started its work after an induction period from April 9 to 11.

The interim board had decided to have the SABC's internal audit team investigate a range of agreements, among them the controversial deals with fellow broadcasters MultiChoice, which owns DSTV, and The New Age Media (TNA), which owns the channel ANN7.

Bailout

They will evaluate the feasibility of these contracts and hold talks with the two broadcasters.

"The necessary documents have been submitted to the public protector, as that office is investigating SABC's relationship with TNA," said Kweyama.

The process to appoint a new CEO and COO had started.

The SABC submitted a funding proposal to Communications Minister Ayando Dlodlo earlier on Wednesday.

Kweyama, however, would not provide further details as she wanted to allow Dlodlo to read the proposal first before it was made public.

A figure of a R1bn bailout had been reported recently.

Kweyama said they wanted to restore the morale of SABC employees.

"Intimidation comes up a lot. It is up to us to show that we are there to protect against intimidation," she said.

MPs from all parties welcomed Kweyama's presentation.

Source: News24