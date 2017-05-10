South Africa: Umzinto Police in Search of a Missing Malangeni Man

Umzinto SAPS appeals to the public to help locate Qinisela Wiseman Zungu (19) of Emalangeni, Ward 9 who went missing on 2 March 2017. It is alleged that Zungu left home that morning to visit family in Durban but never reached his intended destination. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and black tekkies. He is of average built and has a scar on his forehead.
Anyone who may know of his present whereabouts, can contact Sergeant Benmohan on 039 974 6500/ 6508 and our Crime Stop number can be contacted on 08600 10111.