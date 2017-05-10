South Africa: Umzinto Police in Search of a Missing Malangeni Man

President Jacob Zuma's lawyers have asked the opposition Democratic Alliance to produce the very intelligence report… Read more »

Anyone who may know of his present whereabouts, can contact Sergeant Benmohan on 039 974 6500/ 6508 and our Crime Stop number can be contacted on 08600 10111.

Umzinto SAPS appeals to the public to help locate Qinisela Wiseman Zungu (19) of Emalangeni, Ward 9 who went missing on 2 March 2017. It is alleged that Zungu left home that morning to visit family in Durban but never reached his intended destination. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and black tekkies. He is of average built and has a scar on his forehead.

Copyright © 2017 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.