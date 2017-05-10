10 May 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Three Suspects Identified in Maties' Nazi-Inspired Posters

Photo: The Daily Vox
Imitation Nazi posters at the University of Stellenbosch promoting a meeting organised by a group called "The New Right".

Stellenbosch University on Wednesday said it has identified three individuals linked to the planning of the "Anglo-Afrikaner Student" event at the university on Thursday.

This after posters surfaced on the campus on Tuesday which appeared to be digitally created copies of Nazi-era Germany posters.

The posters titled "the Anglo-Afrikaner student" calls for students to "fight for Stellenbosch" by attending a meeting at the university's library on Thursday 17:00.

The University's Equality Unit head Jaco Greeff said the three individuals were being interviewed.

"The posters and advertised event promoting racial polarisation/superiority combined with highly offensive references to Nazi propaganda and Neo-Nazism are totally unacceptable," Greeff said in a statement.

"Given the values of SU and the South African Constitution we cannot condone views, events, publicity campaigns or innuendo that undermine our innate equality as human beings."

The Equality Unit deals with all discrimination based incidences at the university.

On Tuesday, the university said the posters were distributed without the university's approval. The university's library also did not book a meeting for the organisation.

Rector Wim de Villiers called the posters "totally unacceptable".

"It is also contrary to our institution's values. There seems to be deliberate mischief-making involved, and if that should be the case, disciplinary steps will be taken," he said.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

