South Africa: Armed Gang Hits Durban Liquor Store

A case of business burglary has been opened after a gang of armed men broke into a liquor store at the Kloof Village Mall on Wednesday morning, police said.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane told News24 that the unknown men broke into the store at about 02:53 and stole liquor and cigarettes.

Pinetown police are investigating the incident. No recoveries or arrests have been made, Zwane said.

Blue Security spokesperson Andreas Mathios said in a statement, the gang of about six armed robbers had smashed open the front door of the store.

"The gang ransacked the store and fled with high value goods in a white Mercedes Benz. It is unclear at this stage whether the incident is linked to a spate of recent mall robberies across Durban," he said.

He said the incident followed at least six confirmed cases of business burglaries using a similar modus operandi where gangs used a hammer to smash into shops at shopping malls.

There have also been a further ten unconfirmed reports of similar crimes reported to neighbourhood watch networks from Umhlanga to Scottburgh over the past four weeks, he said.

Malls targeted recently included The Pearls Mall, Musgrave Centre, The Workshop, The Atrium and Southway Mall, while there have also been unconfirmed reports of incidents at Gateway, Scottburgh Mall, The Galleria Mall, Bluff Towers, Watercrest Mall, Pinecrest Shopping Centre, Kloof Village Mall, The Pavilion and Westwood Mall, added Mathios.

