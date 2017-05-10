9 May 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Basic Education On Supplementary Examination Results

press release

The results of the Supplementary Examinations which took place in February and March will be available as from 15 May 2017.

The supplementary examinations which took place from 22 February 2017 to 31 March 2017 saw 101 191 full time and 524 part time candidates take part in the examinations which went off without any major incidents resulting in the smooth running of the examinations.

Candidates that participated in the examinations are encouraged to contact their Provincial or District Education Offices for more information on their provinces specific release dates as distribution of results will be administered at dependently by each provincial department from 15 May 2017.

Contacts for all Provincial Education Departments can be found on the departments website, http://www.education.gov.za/ProvincialDepartments/tabid/326/Default.aspx

Issued by: Department of Basic Education

South Africa

