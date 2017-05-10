South Africa: Treasury On Recruitment of Director-General

press release

Recruitment of National Treasury Director General well underway

The process to fill the Director-General position at National Treasury is well underway. The position was relinquished recently by Lungisa Fuzile after six years as Director General. Fuzile is expected to leave the department sometime in May.

The position was advertised and closed on the 28th April 2017.

More than thirty applications have been received including internal candidates. The shortlisting process has been finalised and the interviews will take place shortly.

Issued by: National Treasury