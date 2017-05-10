analysis

Fresh from the World Economic Forum (WEF) on Africa and an international investor road show, Malusi Gigaba is set for his maiden appearance as newly minted finance minister in the House. It's mostly sweetheart questions at Wednesday's economic cluster question time - what is government is doing to save the poultry industry and on radical economic transformation - but as always the real test will be in answering the unscripted follow-up questions, not only for Gigaba, but also Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa whose turn comes on Thursday. By MARIANNE MERTEN.

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba will be asked the IFP's question of what reasons were given by those who declined his invitation on last month's overseas investor schmoozing trip, his plans for the troubled national carrier SAA (DA) and, by the ANC, on the tax ombudsman's inquiry over delayed tax refunds.

Question time in the National Assembly is a different milieu from the media briefings, television interviews and Twitter posts Gigaba has delivered since his appointment as the finance boss in President Jacob Zuma's controversial midnight Cabinet reshuffle in late March. While questions are submitted in advance, and responses can be scripted, there's not such luxury with the follow-ups. These frequently...