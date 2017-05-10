South Africa: Police Have Not Given Up On Missing Courtney

Cape Town police have not given up on 3-year-old Courtney Pieters, who has been missing for almost a week.

"We will continue to follow up on all the leads and will broaden our search," Elsie's River spokesperson Captain Daphney O'Reilly said on Wednesday.

Pieters disappeared last Thursday, May 4. She was last seen a block away from her home in Pluto Street, at the corner of Milky Way and Grand Vue roads.

She was barefoot and wearing a yellow and white T-shirt and blue shorts.

So far residents have sifted through rubbish at illegal dump sites, poked at disturbed ground, and looked into wheelie bins being taken to trucks on collection day.

O'Reilly said one person was taken in for questioning at the weekend, but was released.

Police are desperate for any other sightings of the girl. These can be reported to Captain Taylor and Colonel Themba Barnies at the Elsie's River police station on 021 928 1400.

Celeste Adonis, the family's spokesperson, said they want police to go through the area with sniffer dogs again, as the search continues.

On Monday, her mother Juanita Pieters and Courtney's father Aaron Fourie watched CCTV footage taken from a filling station, but it was not their little girl.

Adonis said Juanita had been unable to sleep and that not even sleeping pills were helping her get rest.

