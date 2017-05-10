9 May 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

Africa: South Africa Responds to Media Coverage On Internal Kenyan Government Memorandum

South Africa has taken note of the Kenyan media coverage following an internal Kenyan Government Memorandum in which public officials travelling to South Africa were requested to display caution during their visits. South Africa furthermore notes with concern the manner in which this note has distorted information and randomly elevated issues which are inconsistent with the main thrust of our bilateral relations with Kenya. The South African authorities will continue to seek further clarity on the matter from their Kenyan counterparts.

South Africa wishes to emphasise that Kenyan citizens continue to travel to South Africa on a daily basis as well as official and business visits, with only three incidences reported to the South African authorities. South Africa is also host to more than 3 000 Kenyan students that live and study in an environment free of harassment.

South Africa wishes to recall the historic State Visit to Kenya in October 2016, which was hailed as a remarkable success following the signing of five new agreements. The signing of these agreements is a demonstration of the collective determination to take our bilateral relations to a higher level.

Issued by: Department of International Relations and Cooperation

