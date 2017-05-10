South Africa: Theatre Review - Hamlet Moors Off the Coast of Southern Africa

analysis

This Shakespearean epic is a demanding piece for the audience as well as the actors, and the production playing at Montecasino is free from any gimmicks or modernisation that might add allure. By LESLEY STONES.

It's a brave move, staging Hamlet at a time when theatre audiences have become more used to the fluff and fun of musicals and lightweight comedy.

This Shakespearean epic is a demanding piece for the audience as well as the actors, and the production playing at Montecasino is free from any gimmicks or modernisation that might add allure.

It's one for the diehard Shakespeare fans, for people prepared to listen and focus on every line, to admire the craft of the writing and the art of the actors, for almost three hours of intensity.

Director Fred Abrahamse, who also designed the set and the lighting, envisions a performance of Hamlet in 1608. The crew of the ship the Red Dragon are moored off the coast of what is now South Africa, and perform Hamlet on board to keep themselves from idleness. Abrahamse puts us on deck, with billowing sheets as sails and the eerie creaking and groaning of a ship moored in the dead of...