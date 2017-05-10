Liberia: LP Searches for New Running Mate?

Photo: Citizens for Brumskine

Liberian politician Charles Brumskine on a voter-registration campaign (file photo).

The headache of the Code of Conduct weighs Liberty Party down, with reports that it is thinking otherwise on its choice for vice running mate.

As time ticks toward the October momentous elections, fate of most aspirants (legislative and presidential) still hang in the balance, not too sure of their chances because of the 'controversial code of conduct.'

The legal instrument places restrictions on presidential appointees contesting elected positions except they relinquish (resign) two years ahead of time. This could be the reason those who knowingly or unknowingly took actions said to be in conflict with the code of conduct may be having second thought. As this paper gathers, the Liberty of Cllr. Charles Walker Brusmkine whose choice for running mate is being viewed unqualified on the back of the code of conduct is said to be in search of someone to replace Harrison Kanwea.

Forced to retire from politics following two hard-to-countenance defeats in 2005 and 2011, Cllr. Charles Brumskine seems to be out for a 'kill' this time around to succeed first democratically elected female President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf in the ensuing polls. The Liberty Party strongman is accordingly crossing his 'Ts' and dotting his 'Is,' otherwise he is doomed.

Almost two months ago, Cllr. Brumskine chose political darling, Harrison Kanwea, a venerated son of Nimba County as running mate. From his analytical cogitation, he had made the best decision by choosing him, given that Nimba is one of the country's votes-rich enclaves as well as his experience in government.

But one thing he might have overlooked in his consideration is whether Mr. Kanwea was problem-free as far as the Code of Conduct is concerned. Few months to the elections, the New Dispensation, an online magazine that focuses on Liberian politics, is reporting that Cllr. Brumskine and his Liberty Party are in search of someone to possibly replace Mr. Kanwea. LP, however, rebuffed such claims as work of rivals.

Though seems very distantly difficult because of associated ramifications, New Dispensation quotes Liberty Party sources as confirming the information. If the information worth an iota of veracity, it could be a well calculated move to avoid a seriously grave embarrassment that could also cost him the presidency for the third time.

Then a staunch and executive member of the ruling Unity Party, Kanwea who was the managing director at the Forestry Development Authority (FDA) moved to the LP and became running mate two weeks later.

The decision confirmed speculations that his resignation was fueled by his desire to go as running mate to Cllr. Brumskine who was in search of moderate and consensus character to be by him in the struggle for the presidency.

Critics see Brumskine's decision to go for Kanwea as a politically tactical move, as all presidential hopefuls heavily weigh in on Nimba County to boost their chances of winning the Executive Mansion. But with just about two months in the post, the LP is said to be on the look for an alternative to Kanwea.

"A highly placed source within the inner hierarchy of one of Liberia's opposition parties, the Liberty Party is in crisis mode scrambling to replace the party's current Vice Standard Bearer, Harrison Karnweah who joined the party few weeks after his resignation early this year from the Sirleaf government before his appointment as Vice Standard Bearer of the Liberty Party who is disqualified to contest for seat in the ensuing election because he failed to resign from public office two years before the election as the Code of Conduct requires of all executive appointees to do to contest for seat in an election," New Dispensation reported.

In 2005, Cllr. Brumskine's choice for running mate was Amelia Ward, a famous Liberian female leader. He lost badly and analysts could not say it was choosing the former Planning Minister that broke his back.

During his second spell to become president in 2011, the Liberty Party standard-bearer held the hand of Senator Franklin Siakor of Bong County. He hoped choosing Siakor, then a young and enterprising community-service provider in Bong County, was the way to political heaven.

Again in 2017, Cllr. Brumskine seems confronted with the same devil of running with someone who has strong stake in his/her county. Perhaps felt Kanwea was the missing link, the hovering Code of Conduct seems to make it impractically tetchy. But as the New Dispensation is reporting, the LP is in another soul-searching campaign to get someone well placed and free of contentions as far as the code of conduct is concerned.

It is held in many quarters that Cllr. Brumskine, given his understanding of law, should not have considered Mr. Kanwea as running mate in the face of the code of conduct.

Then a presidential appointee at the FDA, his critics said he should have resigned two years earlier as stipulated in the Code of Conduct to be qualified for an elected post.

Other light-minded individuals argue that he (Kanwea) does not break the law as he did not express desire to run for office; rather he was picked by someone. The National Elections Commission (NEC) will soon begin accreditation of candidates. It promised to uphold the Code of Conduct without fear or favor based on the Supreme Court's interpretation.

Apart from NEC, the office of Ombudsman authorized to adjudicate issues arising from the Code of Conduct has not got off ground with its work, as the Senate is yet to confirm those appointed by President Sirleaf sometimes ago.

However, responding to this paper's inquiry on the veracity of the information, LP terms it as work of its detractors. Assistant Secretary for Press and Public Affairs, Clarke Tummy said "it is unfounded and a mere political propaganda by our rivals who fear that Kanwea's joining membership to the Liberty Party takes us closer to the presidency more than any other time in our history."

He committed the party to providing any information related to the issue. The Code of Conduct is now the 'red sea' in the way of some politicians crossing over to the Promised Land.

While the NEC or Office of Ombudsman is yet to determine who is qualified or not, Liberians have already begun jumping the gun. They are pointing out Mr. Kanwea, former Central Bank Governor Dr. J Mills Jones, Amb. Jeremiah Sulunteh and others as those who may fall prey to the Code of Conduct. Whether right or wrong in their judgment, anything is possible, analysts intoned.