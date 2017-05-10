Gambia Intensify Quest to Qualify for 1st Afcon

The Gambia have intensified their quest to win their qualifier games to fancy their chances of qualifying for their first-ever Africa Cup of Nations to be hosted in Cameroon in 2019.

The Gambia are in group D of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers alongside Algeria, Benin and Togo.

The Scorpions are set to begin their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers away to Benin in June 2017 in Porto-Novo, before hosting Algeria in their second match in March 2018 in Banjul.

Coach Sang Ndong will be expecting to blend several key foreign-based players with consistent home-based players to assemble a formidable squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier matches against Benin, Algeria and Togo.

These encounters should see The Gambia through for a place in the continent's biggest football fiesta for the first time in their history since the inception of the tournament in 1957.

Coach Sang Ndong also hopes to play series of international friendly matches to strengthen his squad for their opening qualifier fixtures against Benin in June 2017 in Porto-Novo.

It would be recalled that The Gambia beat Central Africa Republic 2-1 in their second international friendly game played in March 2017 in Rabat, Morocco.

Striker Modou Secka Barrow and Mustapha Carayol were on target for the Scorpions in their second international friendly match against Central Africa Republic after losing to Morocco CHAN in their first international friendly in Rabat, Morocco, in March 2017.