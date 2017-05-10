Gambia: GTTI Student Union Inaugurates New Executive Members

Gambia Technical Training Institute (GTTI) student union recently inaugurated new executive members to steer the affairs of students at a ceremony held at the campus.

Speaking on the occasion, Momodou Drammeh welcomed the new elective on their assumption to office, saying their number one priority should be education and the welfare of the students.

He advised the new executive members to be involving the management in their activities and also work hard to live a legacy.

The guest speaker, Elizabeth Johnson, General Manager of Gamcel, said GTTI has come a long way since its inception in 1983 been a skill centre that offer lower certificate and now offer a high diploma en-route to degree level.

She said this noble institution has graduated dozens of men and women who are great leaders in society, adding that students union in the Marian Webster's dictionary is an association of students in college or university that ran the daily affairs of students.

This would make the relationship of the institution and students go a long way even after their graduation, she stated.

Madam Johnson added that this noble gesture would encourage open education, participation in management decision and development of all aspects of learning and teaching.

"Student union is not a celebrity body but an entity created more skills and add valued in nation development and academic welfare of its students."

She called on the newly-elected members to fellow on the achievements of the outgoing executive and work towards the betterment of its union.

The outgoing President, Cherno Gaye, did the handing over and advised the new-elected members to work towards the betterment of the union.

The newly-elected president, Miss Elizabeth Kinta Gomez, the first female president of GTTI student union, said it was a dream come true as she was challenged by a man that a woman can't be a president.

She said capacity is not built on gender but rather with potentials and did thank the entire students' fraternity for voting her into office.

She said her plan is to work with stakeholders to improve the environment and image of their institution, strengthen the unions' participation in development, and develop leadership skills by conducting trainings, improving working relations with management and students and creating forum for youth participation.

She added that the society has wrong perception about technical education but its plays a vital role in human resource development and enhancing industrial productivity and improve the quality of life.

The technical education is the fore-runner of a country's development that deals with all machines beneficial to human life.

She advised students to overcome challenges regardless of how they are seen and treated in society.

The Gambia's prosperity depends on the country's being innovative and taking advantage of technical literacy.