10 May 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: Farato Down Batokunku in Kombo South District Tourney

By Lamin Darboe

Farato on Saturday beat Batokunku 1-0 in the ongoing Berewuleng Football Club-sponsored Kombo South district football tournament game played at the Sanyang Football Field.

Farato were held to a goalless draw by Jambanjelly in their opening group D clash before their Saturday crucial final group fixtures with Batokunku, who defeated Jambanjelly 1-0 in their opening group D fixtures played at the Sanyang Football Field.

The Farato-based outfit needed only a point to advance to the quarterfinal after their goalless draw with Jambanjelly boys in their opening group D game.

The Botokunku-based outfit are already through to the quarterfinal before their Saturday final group D tie with Farato at the weekend after their 1-0 win over Jambanjelly in their opening group D fixtures.

Farato grabbed slender victory against Batokunku after netting a goal in the game to maintain their unbeaten run in the tournament.

Batokunku reacted quickly for an equaliser but could not break through Farrato's formidable defence line thus the game ended 1-0 in favour of Farato.

Farato finished top spot in group D with 4 points in two matches, while Batokunku finished runners-up in group D with 3 points despite losing to Farato 1-0 at the weekend.

Jambanjelly finished bottom-place in group D with 1 point in two matches after losing to Batokunku 1-0 in their final group D tie a night ago.

