Morocco: HRH Princess Lalla Malika Chairs Launch Ceremony of Morocco's Red Crescent National Week

Ain Atiq — HRH Princess Lalla Malika, chairwoman of the Moroccan Red Crescent, chaired on Wednesday at the Ahmed Ben Zayed Al Nahyane establishment in Ain Atiq (prefecture of Skhirat-Temara), the ceremony to launch Morocco's Red Crescent National Week, on the occasion of World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day.

On this occasion, HRH Princess Lalla Malika handed eyeglasses to the residents of the Ahmed Ben Zayed Al Nahyane establishment, as well as to the students of the vocational training centre and other schools in the prefecture of Skhirat-Temara.

HRH also handed clothes to the establishment special needs residents, as well as a consignment of hygiene products for the facility.

HRH Princess Lalla Malika also gave certificates of participation in the celebration of the World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day to Saleh Ben Hamad Es-Shibani, secretary general of the Arab Red Cross and Red Crescent Organization, to Anne Leclerc, chief of Sahel countries cluster at the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, and to Amelia Marzal, chief of north African countries cluster at the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

Afterwards, Her Royal Highness received from the youth of the Moroccan Red Crescent Centre in Casablanca a symbolic present which is an Arab calligraphy painting.